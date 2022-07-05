Gambia: Deputy Speaker Njie Urges Global Action to Global Challenges

Deputy National Assembly Speaker Hon. Seedy S.K. Njie has called for global solutions to the current challenges the world over is being faced with.

Speaking at conference of the Parliamentary Network of Non-Aligned Movement in Baku last week, Hon. Njie said the Network was indeed very important, and its establishment comes at a time when the "world is facing serious crisis threatening development, peace, security, food crisis, unemployment and as well as migration."

"At this critical time, we need to revert to the Non-Aligned Movement's founding principles to address these issues for the common good of the people we represent," he said.

"It is abundantly clear that no country, regardless of size or resources, can solve global problems alone."

"That raises the stakes and the space for the NAM Parliamentary Network to engage, dialogue and collaborate with a view to finding global solutions to our common problems," he said, while pointing out that the work of the Network starts now. "It is time for action to find solutions to the many challenges facing our countries. I am quite confident that with the large membership of the Network, if we work together with sincerity, honesty and commitment, Parliamentary diplomacy can make a positive change."

"It could be recalled that the Non-Alignment Movement Parliamentary Network met at the sidelines of the 143rd IPU Assembly held in the city of Madrid, Spain in November 2021. After that meeting, the National Assembly of the Republic of the Gambia made its bold decision to join the network following a thorough review of the current global situation including the very recent international conflicts and their multifaceted implications."

"On behalf of the National Assembly of The Gambia, I wish to declare our unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the Non-Alignment Movement articulated in Bandung [1955], Belgrade [1961] and Havana [2009] and their relevance to achieve a world of peace, equality, non-interference, corporation and wellbeing for all and sundry."

"It is our fervent hope that the Movement will recognise the difficult period humanity is going through where the international security system is being tested which necessitates an urgent call for strengthened unity within and increased effectiveness of the movement parliamentary diplomacy."