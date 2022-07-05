Gambia: Community Leaders Commence Training On Good Governance

More than 20 community leaders drawn from Brikama Jambar Sanneh Community have commenced four days training on UN Habitat Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme (UN- PSUP).

The training that kicked-off on Friday 1st July 2022 at Brikama Area Council (BAC) is being implemented by the Department of Community Development and Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

Pa Saikou Janneh, Physical Planning Officer and West Coast Region (WCR) Focal Person for the PSUP project, said the project was aimed at enhancing and empowering groups living in slum areas with entrepreneurship skills.

He added that the project also hopes to create space for socio-economic development of the slums and country as a whole.

He said the objective of the project is to improve the knowledge and capacity of participatory improvement of living conditions of slum dwellers, slum presentation and rehabilitation, adding that it will also strengthen global partnership and policy dialogue for participatory slum upgrading and provision.

Yusupha Saidykhan, a Community Development Assistant, said the training will equip participants with skills and knowledge that will guide them to better manage their communities, adding that it will also sharpen and improve participants' entrepreneurship skills with the view to making them financially independent and enhance economic growth for the target communities.

Modou Jonga, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brikama Area Council (BAC), called on participants to take the training seriously, noting that it hoped to improve the livelihood of people of beneficiary communities and help them consolidate their registered developments.

He also urged participants to disseminate the knowledge and skills garnered during the training. Mr. Jonga also commended organisers for their foresight and resolve.