Gambia: FARD Conducts Its Maiden Congress

The Foni Agency for Rural Development (FARD) on Saturday, July 2, 2022 conducted its first congress where the executive board presented its activity and financial reports for the past five years.

The congress also witnessed the adoption of the draft constitution and the election of a new executive board.

Held at the Semega Janneh Hall in Serekunda, the congress was graced by members of the agency and the executive director of the National Youth Council (NYC).

Delivering the activity report, Mr. Haruna Badjie, the acting Secretary General of FARD, said the agency has successfully spearheaded two festivals aimed at promoting unity, culture, and understanding.

He added that FARD has provided financial support to victims of accidents from Foni.

"We have supported the internally displaced families by giving financial assistance in the recent conflict between the MFDC rebel group and the Senegalese forces, and this activity was supported by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA)," he said.

Still on their achievements, Badjie said they have also given both financial and human resource support for the plantation of mangroves in Foni Bondali, adding that the agency has adopted a ward at the Bwiam General hospital.

Mr. Alhagie Jarju, the executive director of the NYC, urged the members of the agency to continue to work hard in the development of Foni and the country at large, while assuring them of his office's support.

Addressing the members for the first time as a chairperson, Mr. Fakebba Kujabi, the new chairperson, called for commitment and collective efforts to take the agency to the next level.

Meanwhile, FARD was established in 2018 with the goal to mobilize and support projects such as education, health, agriculture, sports, children, youth, and women empowerment initiatives in Foni.