Gambia: MRC Workers' Union Conducts Biennial Congress

The Medical Research Council (MRC) Workers' Union held its biennial congress on Thursday, June 30, 2022 where the outgoing executive committee presented its financial and activity reports to the members.

Held at the MRC grounds in Fajara at the London School of Medicine, the congress was well attended by the management of the unit, members of the union, government officials and other dignitaries.

Delivering the report on behalf of the chairman of the outgoing executive committee, Mr. Basiru Sanyang, the secretary general of the committee, thanked the outgoing executive.

While highlighting some of the achievements of the outgoing executive, Mr Sanyang said their leadership has taken the membership of the union from 700 to over 1,200. He commended the members for the trust and confidence they bestowed on them during their four-year term in office.

"With the help of the management, the workers were paid their risk allowances during the covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"The union continues to dialogue with the management for better pay and better facilities for the workers' salaries. During the 2018 salary review, the staff were increased by 3%."

He however called on the staff clinic to look into medicine reforms at the medicine modalities to ensure confidentiality.

Dr Davis Nwakanma, presenting on employment matters in MRC encouraged staff to join the union, saying that it will help them solve their problems.

Professor Umberto D'lessandro, the unit director, said they are open for discussion with the committee and try to find solutions for the unit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One of our priorities is to produce excellent research that can guide our policy that can be produced," he assured.

Lawyer Lamin LK Mboge, MRC'S Workers' Union lawyer, said trade unions should always be independent, adding that the union should be free from any domination and free from interference.

"The union should not be involved in political activities," he said.

He advised the union to always give a notice 14 days before taking any industrial action against the management.

Mr. Modou Mbye, the newly elected chairman of the union, promised to work with his team to improve the welfare of the staff. He assured the union of his team's commitment to improving the staff welfare.

Mrs. Tisbeh Faye-Joof the chairperson of the electoral body, announced the election results and declared; Modou Mbye, Chairperson; Yaya Minteh, first chairperson; Louis Mendy, second chairperson; Ebrima Fatty, secretary general; Babucarr Touray, treasurer; John Correa, internal auditor; Ya Dateh Jagne, Team Sub-Steward; Oulimatou Faal, Sub Steward for HR Finance, Capital project, Procurement, and Communication; Omar Bajo, Sub Steward for Data Statistic, IT, Library and Archives; Sambou Suso, Sub Steward for Laboratory and Environment; Jojo Kah. Sub Steward for Project Field Staff; Sulayman Faddera, Sub Steward for Facilities and Security; Sajuka Touray, Sub Steward for Transport, Logistics and Central Stores; Aboucarr Bah, Sub Steward for Clinical Services; Foday Conteh. Station Representative Basang; Hassum Ceesay, Station Representative Keneba; Saikou Sawo, Station Representative Farafenni; and Demba Baldeh, Station Representative Soma.