Gambia: World Bank Director of Operations to Visit U.S.$405 Million Projects in Gambia Today

The World Bank Group's Managing Director of Operations, Mr. Axel van Trotsenburg, is due to visit The Gambia today and he is expected to visit the bank's financed projects in the country as well.

According to the World Bank, its active portfolio in The Gambia comprises nine national projects amounting to $405 million. Additionally, the World Bank said the country also participates in three regional projects amounting to $125 million.

The World Bank stated in an advisory issued on 29th June 2022 that the visit (from 4th to 5th July 2022) was aimed at reaffirming the commitment of the World Bank Group to partnering with Banjul for the betterment of The Gambia and her people.

Among other world bank's financed project sites that Mr. Trotsenburg is expected to visit are the construction of the medical waste treatment plant, an emergency health center, the Brikama OMVG Plant and the Nation Electricity Control Center.

"During his visit, Mr. Trotsenburg is expected to meet with the President of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow, members of the government, representatives from the private sector, and civil society organizations," the World Bank said.

These visits, according to the World Bank, will showcase the steps The Gambia is taking to attain universal access to quality and affordable electricity and the efforts to improve essential health services--both key priorities of the government.

"The Managing Director will be joined by Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa and Nathan Belete, World Bank Country Director for Cabo-Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal," World Bank stated.