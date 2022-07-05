Gambia: The Right and Duty of Government Ministers With Regards to the National Assembly

The Constitution makes it a requirement for government ministers to report to the National Assembly when requested to do so and to also have the entitlement to address the National Assembly whenever a matter put under their charge is being discussed and the National Assembly should grant them leave to do so upon their request.

Section 77 subsection (4) states: "The Vice-President or a ministers shall, when requested by the National Assembly, report to the National Assembly on any matter concerning a department or other business of Government committed to his or her charge, and shall be entitled to attend and speak in the National Assembly whenever any Bill or other matter concerning such department or business is being debated."

Hence the national interest demands that the National Assembly and the executive work in a transparent and accountable manner to deal with all matters affecting the lives of the people. Acrimony or animosity would lead to zero performance.