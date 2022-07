MOGADISHU - Unknown gunmen killed a university lecturer in Mogadishu as the capital's city has been worsening for the past few months.

Osman Ahmed Ma'ow, the dean of Economic & Management Sciences at Horseed university was killed in the Dharkenley district by assailants who wanted to rob his mobile phone.

Police sealed off the scene and carried out an operation but no arrest was made for the murder of the teacher who becomes the latest victim of the ongoing insecurity.