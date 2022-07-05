Somalia: NISA Conducts a Security Operation in Mogadishu

Somali Intelligence Forces last night carried out a security operation in Mogadishu amid deteriorating insecurity that affected millions in the capital.

The operation took place in Warta Nabada, Yaqshid, Howlwadag, Karaan and other parts of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The purpose of the operation was to ensure security and was led by the NISA commander in the Benadir region, Muhudin Warbac Shadoor.

The commander met with some residents in the affected areas and listened to their complaints about the robbery.

During the operation, armed robbers were also apprehended, according to a statement from NISA.

In recent days, government forces have stepped up security operations in the capital, in a bid to prevent further insecurity.