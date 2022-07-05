Liberia: Unity Party Diaspora Frowns On Election Manipulation in Liberia

Unity Party — USA and Candana (UPUSA/CA), a diaspora family of the former ruling Unity Party say UPUSA/CA is deeply concerned by the continued acts of election manipulation by the Weah-led government through the National Election Commission (NEC), which they described as a compromised institution.

In a press release signed by the Assistant Secretary for Press and Publicity, Helroz Zorleh, said that the UPUSA/CA through the National Executive Committee, in an emergency meeting on Sunday, July 3th, 2022, resolved that it is urgent that the George Weah administration and all citizens safeguard Liberia's young democracy, which they said is paramount to sustained growth and development...

Accordingly, the statement lamented that the Unity Party USA and Canada National Executive Committee further determined that the recently concluded Lofa County senatorial election, rift with irregularities sufficient to affect the outcome, is grounds for complete rejection and call for a rerun.

"We call on all branches of the government to see, especially the Judiciary to uphold the law and hold NEC accountable to its 2017 ruling on voter rolls. We can not continue to accept results of the election held in violation of the law," the press statement indicated.

The statement further noted that "We also call on the international community to continue to support the fragile peace in our country by vigilantly promoting elections integrity and upholding the rule of law, demanding the clean up of the voter rolls as mandated by the Supreme Court in December 2017."

"We are also concerned about the management of the party by the executive and urge them to exercise leadership of behalf of their constituents and no other interests by ensuring that this lawless election is rejected."