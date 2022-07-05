Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Did Not, Will Not Spare Any Effort to Achieve National Reconciliation in Libya

5 July 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt did not and will not spare any effort to support national reconciliation efforts in Libya and reunify its people, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday 4/7/2022 during a phone call with Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi.

Sisi asserted that Egypt is willing to provide all forms of support to that end, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi and Menfi agreed on the importance of coming up with an intra-Libyan solution to the crisis hitting the conflict-torn country.

They also asserted that election is the only way out of the current situation in Libya, also emphasizing the need to expel all foreign mercenaries from the country's territories to ensure the successful implementation of any political settlement, the spokesman noted.

Meanwhile, the Libyan official thanked President Sisi for his strenuous efforts in support of Libya, especially the efforts meant to restore Libya's state institutions and unify the country's national army.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X