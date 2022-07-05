Kenyatta Appoints 9 Eminent Persons to Serve in County Peer Review Panel

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed nine members who will serve in the panel of Eminent Persons for the County Peer Review Mechanism (CPRM).

The CPRM initiative is a multi-agency effort involving more than 20 state agencies, constitutional commissions and independent offices under the coordination of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Kenya Secretariat in partnership with the Council of Governors (CoG).

They include: Professor Olive Mugenda, Archbishop Emeritus Eliud Wabukhala, Ambassador Rukia Ahmed Subow and Dr. John Kakonge.

Others are Dr. Josephine Kulea, Dr. Wanjiru Kamau, Dr. Hassan Bashir, Pete Ondeng and Salesa Adano Abudo.

"The Eminent Personalities will be charged with the responsibility of discussing with individual governors the findings arising from the peer reviews and how they will be implemented for the benefit of local citizens as well as the good of the country," State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said.

The County Peer Review Mechanism, modeled on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), will culminate in a national summit of the CPRM where governors will peer-review each other while the Presidency will be an observer as an interested party.

The initiative grants citizens opportunities to democratically dialogue with their leaders and mutually agree upon commitments to be prioritized for implementation.

Besides enhancing public participation in governance and development, the CPRM reports will also be useful as oversight instruments for Members of County Assemblies and the houses of Parliament.

Kenya is the first member state of the 42 members-strong APRM to voluntarily cascade the principles of governance to sub-national levels through actual peer-reviews pitched at the level of governors.

President Kenyatta commended Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Machakos, Nakuru and Siaya counties for making significant progress in the implementation of the initiative.

The President also singled out Vihiga, Kilifi, Nyandarua and Kakamega as counties that have made notable progress.