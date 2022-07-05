Mozambique: PM Wants Better Supervision of Natural Gas Projects

Maputo — The Mozambican Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane, on Monday challenged the National Petroleum Institute (INP) to improve the inspection of the natural gas exploration and production projects, currently under way.

With the discovery of huge gas reserves, in the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, together with the beginning of the production and sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG), from the Coral Sul floating platform, the country, Maleiane said, has become a relevant player in regional, continental and world energy security.

He was speaking in Maputo during the ceremony to swear into office the new Chairperson of the INP, Nazário Balangane, the new general director of the National Mining Institute (INAMI), Elias Daudi, and the new deputy director of that institution, Grácio Cune.

Maleiane urged Balangane to ensure that companies involved in the exploration of energy resources fully comply with the Local content plans, especially regarding the creation of more jobs.

"The INP should continue to improve the mechanisms of inspection of gas research and production projects that are underway and those that may be approved", said the Prime Minister, recommending investment in innovative initiatives to meet the structural challenges that are emerging, related to prospection, exploration, policies and regulation of the research and production of hydrocarbons.

Maleiane also instructed Balangane to "proceed with the institutional strengthening of INP, investing in training and capacity building of the institution's staff, in teamwork and in judicious and transparent management".

Addressing the new director-general of INAMI, Maleiane said he must guide the improvement of policies and measures that contribute to the increase and optimization of mining production in a sustainable way.

"Mining production has to be developed with the use of efficient technologies that ensure the protection and preservation of the environment", he added.

Taking into account the important role of artisanal mining, Maleiane said that INAMI should continue to promote the transformation of mining associations into cooperatives, to combat the smuggling of minerals and increase revenue for the state.