Mozambique: Covid-19 - 43 New Cases and 185 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported a further 43 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 185 recoveries.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, of the new cases 25 were women and 18 were men. 41 were Mozambican citizens and two were foreigners (in line with standard practice, their nationalities were not disclosed). Their ages ranged from two to 75 years.

28 of the cases were from Gaza, and seven from Inhambane. There were also four cases from Cabo Delgado, three from Nampula and one from Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,351,126 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 364 of them in the previous 24 hours. 321 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 43 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 228,226.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 11.06 per cent on Sunday to 11.81 per cent on Monday.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 wards fell from 11 on Sunday to 10 on Monday - seven in Maputo, two in Cabo Delgado, and one in Gaza. Four of these patients were in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported one further death from Covid-19, a 63 year old man who died in Maputo city. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 2,213.

The 185 full recoveries reported from the disease included 76 from Maputo city, 50 from Gaza, 15 from Maputo province, 15 from Inhambane, 12 from Nampula, 11 from Sofala, and six from Cabo Delgado.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 225,626, which is 98.86 per cent of all cases of the disease ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 526 on Sunday to 383 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Gaza, 113; Inhambane, 106; Maputo province, 46; Maputo city, 26; Cabo Delgado, 26; Nampula, 26; Sofala, 16; Tete, 11; Zambezia, seven; Niassa, five; and Manica, one.

The Ministry also reported that in the previous 24 hours a further 1,695 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. 14,546,701 people are now fully vaccinated against the disease. This is 95.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.