Ghana: Ridge City FC Crowned Garfa Women's Dol Champions ... Ningo Ladies Place Third

Ridge City FC have been crowned champions of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Women's Division One League (DOL) after beating Blessed Ladies FC 4-0 in the Champion of Champions game played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday.

Two goals from skipper Loretta Akyaa Afful and one each from Benedicta Swatson and Dorcas Ntiriwaa were enough to defeat the former Women's Premier League side.

Ridge City had a good start with a 16th minute goal from Afful.

They kept piling pressure and went upin the 21st minute when they went up 2-0with Swatson reacting quick to a goalmouth melee to head home.

Back from recess, Blessed Ladies lifted their game and took over possession, but they failed to threaten at goal.

But against the run of play, Ridge City got their third goal through Dorcas Ntiriwaa who headed home after Cecilia Nyama's strike was parried against the bar by goalkeeper Erica Tutu.

Afful stepped up to scored her second goal in time added on to increase the tally to four.

Ridge City received medals, a trophy and an amount of Gh¢20,000.00 while Blessed Ladies took home medals and Gh¢1,000.00

Skipper of Ridge City Afful was crowned the best player of the league, goal queen went to Esther Karikari of Ideal Ladies who finished the season with 26 goals with the best defender also going to Lovia Akorful of Ideal Ladies.

The best goalkeeper of the league went to Rose Abla Dunyo of Ridge City, with the fair play club award going to Accra Ladyz.

The two teams have thus qualified for the Division One Women's League Southern Zone Championship play-off to be held at Aiyinase CAM Park from July 8-17.

In the third place game, Nungua based Ningo Ladies defeated Bubuashie based Ideal Ladies FC 4-2 on penalties to finish third.

Goalkeeper Lawrencia Adjorkor was the heroine after saving two kicks from Lovia Arkorful and Juliana Animah while Mercy Attobrah and Mary Annan scored to seal the victory for Ningo Ladies.

The game ended 1-1 after regulation time with goals from Adjoa Asare Ampiah for Ideal Ladies on the third minute and Yaa Agyeiwaa in the 23rd minute for Ningo Ladies.

Touted as the team to qualify for the finals, Ideal Ladies lost the slot for the finals to Ridge City Ladies after finishing the season three points inferior to Ridge City's 35 points.

Ideal Ladies began the game on a quick note and opened the scoring as early as the third minute when Ampiah latched onto a loose ball from outside the box which zoomed past goalkeeper Lawrencia Adjorkor in post for Ningo Ladies.