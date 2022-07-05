Ghana: Assembly Invests in Projects to Realise Residents' Aspirations

Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Assembly has invest in 15 developmental projects to meet the hopes and aspirations of residents.

They are in the areas of education, health, agriculture, tourism and roads to help improve the livelihoods of residents.

The projects were funded through the District Assembly Common Fund, District Development Fund, Ghana Education Fund, Coastal Development Authority and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

On Internally Generated Funds, the assembly estimated that GH¢564,420.00 would be collected at the end of 2022 financial year and at the end of 2022 first quarter it was able to collect a total of GH¢84,804,00.00 representing 14.67 per cent of projected revenue.

The collection of the fund is not encouraging, but measures including meetings with revenue collectors, strengthening internal control system and formation of revenue task force have been put in place. However, the first quarter of this year the assembly received GH¢451,819,00.00 as its allocation of Common Fund.

At least 43 Persons with Disabilities were supported and assisted with start-up tools, school fees and medical bills, provided financial support and assistance to brilliant but needy pupils and students in the area who are in various tertiary institutions and completed a dormitory block at Brakwa Senior Technical and Odoben Senior High School.

Road construction from Suponso-Asikuma-Kuntanase is ongoing, bridge construction at Ochisua is also progressing steadily and the assembly has partnered Feeder Roads to undertake reshaping of feeder roads in the district.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lawrence Edutuah-Asiaw, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Chief Executive, who made these known at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Assembly at Breman Asikuma, indicated that development of the district must be a collective responsibility, because the concept of assemblies was about development.

He said it was his expectation that residents would all work together with the assembly to realise their hopes and aspirations through projects executed to contain and control COVID-19 pandemic, Community based Health Planning and Services Compound.

Earlier, Eunice Apaliwen, the District Magistrate led Frank Edu, the newly elected Presiding Member of the Assembly, to take the official Oath of Service, Secrecy and swore him in.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his colleagues for the trust and confidence reposed in him and promised not to abuse that but work assiduously to transform communities and improve livelihoods.