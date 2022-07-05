Ghana: 3 Coys Commit Gh¢950,000 to Build Modern Market for Appiatse

Three corporate organisations have committed to investing GH¢950,000 towards the development of a modern market for Appiatse, the community in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality destroyed by explosion on January 20.

The organisations; Genser Energy Ghana Limited, American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana and the Ghana Union Assurance Company were undertaking the project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to improve the livelihood of the victims of the explosion.

The market would have water and electricity supply and a creche to care for the babies of the market women.

Presenting the plan to the members of the Appiatse Support Fund, Vice-President in charge of Sustainability, Genser Energy Ghana Limited, Mr Erica M. Daniel,said her company had already donated 1000 bags of cement as its initial contribution towards the reconstruction of the community.

"As a company deeply imbedded in our partner communities, we have made it our top priority to ensure our ability to make a generous contribution to the value of the recovery and reconstruction of Appiatse," she said.

Ms Daniel added that in partnership with the other corporate companies, the funds would be utilised to build a model market that would help recover economic loss from the devastation and also help generate wealth.

Given the right support, the community, she said, would re-emerge resilient and even more dynamic than before.

The Vice President urged other entities and individuals to extend support towards the reconstruction of the community.

Mr Simon Madjie, Executive Secretary of American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, expressed his delight to be in partnership with Genser Energy and their efforts to contribute to the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.

He encouraged more companies from United States of America working in Ghana to help in rebuilding Appiatse.

Rev. Joyce Aryee, Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, commended the team for taking the initiative to support the reconstruction of the community, and was exceedingly pleased that the team was focused on rebuilding economic activities.

She called for a collaborative work with the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team to ensure that their plan for building the market was in sync with the specification of reconstruction team so as to ensure uniformity of work.

In a related development, the Trinity Baptist Church, in the United Kingdom (UK) has presented GH¢10,000 as well relief items including 24 boxes of assorted clothes and shoes, 4 Boxes of Soap and washing powder, 10bags of 50kg rice, 2 Boxes of cooking oil, 3boxed of sardine and mackerel and 1 box of spaghetti to support the people of Appiatse.

Resident Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Accra, Rev. Reuben Asare, said their donation and contribution was premised on love and support for the people of Appiatserazed down by the explosion.

He said as a church, the word of God admonished Christians to visit the orphans and the widows in their trouble, adding that "we felt that as a church this is a typical occasion for us to show those dimensions of a pure religion to the community, through love, care and support as directed by God."