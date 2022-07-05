Ghana: Asiedu Nketia Charges NDC Members to Brace Themselves for Rigorous 2024 Campaign

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has charged members, supporters and sympathisers of the party to brace themselves for a rigorous campaign that will boot out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

He explained that though many citizens were fed up with the government, there was the need for NDC members, faithful and well-wishers to be peaceful, united, focused and rigorous in their fight to make the party attractive to the electorate to win power in the next elections.

"We encourage people to come along, so we form a united, peaceful and focus front and once we do this, we will be able to form a formidable team that can withstand any other political party for the NDC to be able to boot out the NPP in the 2024 elections and we need other political parties to join us to achieve this and transform the economy to ameliorate the plight of citizens," Mr Nketia entreated.

Speaking in Wa after swearing in1000 defectors from the Progressive People's Party (PPP) to the NDC led by their regional chairman on July 3, 2022, where he announced their decision to switch camps to the NDC, he indicated that without peace, unity, harmony, focus and rigorous campaign from other political parties joining the NDC, it would not be on a silver platter to defeat the governing NPP in 2024.

The defectors, who stated they were members of the PPP from seven constituencies, thronged the auditorium of the Wa Technical Institute with their chairmen to declare their decision and insisted their decision is to support and assist the NDC to rescue the citizenry from the current socioeconomic hardships in the country under the government.

Swearing in the defectors including the Upper West Regional Chairman, Mohammed Nasir Saani, and other regional executives, Mr Nketia accused the NPP of using and dumping the founder and leader of the PPP, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom and directed the Upper East Regional branch of the NDC to open their branch registers for limited registration to allow for the defectors to officially register with the party.