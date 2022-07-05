Ghana: Prof. Obu Honoured By Indian Medical Association in Modern Naturopathy

The Indian Medical Association has honoured Ghanaian professor of Naturopathy, Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, for his tremendous contributions and promotion of modern Naturopathic Medicine in Ghana and Africa.

Titled: "Pioneer in Modern Naturopathy." The honour was conferred on Prof. Nyarkotey Obu at a ceremony held virtual at the weekend at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar, India to mark the National Doctor's Day celebration.

National Doctor's Day is observed annually on July 1, in memory of Dr Bidhan Roy, the former Chief Minister of Bengal, who was known for his selfless service to humanity.

The day, commemorated by Indian Medical Association (IMA), celebrates all doctors and healthcare workers who have been tirelessly serving people by risking their own lives.

An accompanying citation in part, described Prof. Nyarkotey Obu as a multi-talented renowned young scholar known for his frequent scientific articles which are highly accessed in national newspapers in Ghana (Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic).

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Obu noted that he was overwhelmed and surprised at the recognition for his work by no other than the Indian Medical Association.

"Medicine is not about competition and that patients' well-being is the ultimate. Hence, there is a need to foster unity in the medical profession," he stated.

Prof. Obu used the opportunity to call on colleague Complementary and Alternative Medicine Practitioners to exhibit a high level of professionalism and credibility as this is the only way they can also be recognised and accepted by highly recognised medical associations in the world.

"Doing the right thing takes time but it pays in the long run. This is a huge recognition and achievement in my life and it is a history in the medical community for Naturopath to be recognised by such an enviable Medical Association in India."

Prof. Obu called for collaboration between Natural Medicine practitioners and the Medical Community in Ghana.

He also called on the government to take a keen interest in naturopathic medicines and support research to improve the industry as it can generate revenue.

Prof. Obu expressed appreciation to the President of IMA, Junior Doctors Network, Odisha, and Dr Mayukh Pandit, the Dental Surgeon who followed his work and nominated him for such an enviable award.

Prof. Nyarkotey is the President of Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology, who led a team of experts to develop Ghana's first National Occupational Standards in Naturopathy and Holistic Medicine at the Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelors level under the Commission for Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (CTVET).

The College is also an educational member of the World Naturopathic Federation (WNF), Canada, and also registered under CTVET.