Ghana: 'Nsoatreman in GPL to Stay'

Newly promoted side, NsoatremanFCare not in the elite league to add up to the numbers but make a big impact and establish themselves as a formidable force to reckon with, Mr Joel Kofi Gyempeh, Communications Director of the Club has said.

This, according to Mr. Gyempeh who doubles as Brands Manager of the club, will be achieved by the massive investment to be made by the club ahead of the debut season in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Nsoatreman gained qualification to the 2021/22 football season after beating Tamale City 2-1 in a play-off by at the Accra Sports Stadium.They qualified alongside Kotoku Royals and Samatex 96.

Consequently, he said the club will embark on a recruitment drive that will see the team beef up the squad that gained qualification with a few experienced players as they secretly target the biggest upset of winning the championship at the first try.

Speaking to the Times Sports, MrGyempeh admitted such an agenda appears impossible, but can assure fans of a longer stay at the division.

He disclosed that the management board of the team was currently locked up in meetings with the technical team to discuss targets they hope to sign and the technical direction for the club for the new season.

"We want to have a mix of youth and experienced players. We are new at the division so we'll try to sign a few players with GPL experience and blend together. We believe we are on the right path to stay here for a long time because we'll be facing some of the finest teams in the country."

MrGyempeh said rehabilitation works was progressing at the Nana AmoahKoramansah II Sports Stadium where they will play their home games ahead of the expected visit of the Club Licensing Board(CLB) for the venue inspection.

According to him, the contractors were on schedule to enable the team to honour some few pre-season games before the season kick-start.

With the season's registration window opened, he said the team will commence training soon after the two week break for rest.

"We are serious with preparation for our debut season. Winning the league seem an over ambitious target but avoiding relegation and placing among the top four clubs at the send of the season look realistic and that is what we'll fix our eyes on," MrGyempeh said.