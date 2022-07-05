East Africa: PM Abiy Arrives in Nairobi to Participate in 39th Extraordinary Meeting of IGAD

5 July 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation arrived in Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the 39th Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government.

The 39th extraordinary meeting of IGAD heads of state and government will kick off today to discuss on matters of mutual concern in the region.

The leaders will also deliberate on peace and security as well as development issues in the region.

IGAD is a regional bloc that comprises Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda. The bloc's main objectives are to promoting regional cooperation and integration with a view to realizing peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

