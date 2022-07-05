Angola Joins UN Peace Mission in South Sudan

4 July 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is part of the contingent of personnel of the United Nations Peace Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), with two officers of the National Police (PN).

The information is contained in a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of Angola to the UN, to which ANGOP had access on Monday.

According to the document, Angola is represented by the chief superintendent José Valente Pimpão and by the intendant Sarita Domingos Tomás de Almeida.

The two police officers were selected from the staff training promoted by the Police Division of the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, which took place from 14 to 25 February this year, in the Ankara Police Academy, in Turkey.

The deployment of the two officers to UNMISS, the note continues, follows contacts made between the Police Division of the UN Department of Peace Operations and the Permanent Mission of Angola to the UN.

X