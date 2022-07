Tunis/Tunisia — The executive board of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) expressed its rejection of the draft of the new Constitution that will be put to referendum on July 25.

The union said in a statement on Tuesday that the draft Constitution runs counter to the principles of freedom of the press and expression.

The SNJT considered that the proposed text threatens rights, fundamental freedoms, the independence of justice and the principle of separation of powers.