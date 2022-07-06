East Africa: Peace, Prosperity and Regional Integration - The 39th Heads of State and of State and Government

document

Nairobi — Peace, Prosperity and Regional Integration - The 39th Heads of State and of State and Government

Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was held on Tuesday, 5th of July 2022 in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya, chaired by H.E. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan.

The Assembly was attended by H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti; H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; H.E. Uhuru Muigai Kenya , President of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Dr. James Wani Igga, Vice­ President of the Republic of South Sudan; H.E. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid, Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia; and H.E. Vincent Bamulakangi Ssempijja, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Uganda. . •

Also in attendance were: H.E. Amb. Bankole Odeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; representatives of the IGAD Council of Ministers and Committee of Ambassadors; H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of !GAD; H.E. Hanna Tetteh, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for the·Horn of Africa; H.E. Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa; H.E. Amb. Ismail Wais, !GAD Special Envoy for South Sudan; H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali Guyo, IGAD Special Envoy for the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Somalia; and H.E. Amb. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai, the Interim Chair of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

Arising from deliberations that followed statements by H.E. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of the Assembly; Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and reports tabled by H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD;

The Assembly,

H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the summit host, H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, for the instrumental role they played in bringing the region together at this very important time; Congratulated H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and lauded the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia for the democratic and peaceful transfer of power;

Peace and Security Situation

Underscored the need to collaboratively address and diplomatically tackle national political and security related issues that bear greater ramifications on the IGAD region; Commended the ongoing all-inclusive Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led talks with a view to finding lasting solutions to the political situation in the country, and appreciated the positive steps taken by the Government of Sudan to this end; Further Welcomed the establishment of the Trilateral AU-IGAD-UN Mechanism to facilitate an inclusive Sudanese-owned and Sudanese­ led talks with a view to find lasting solutions to the political situation in the country; and further commended the Trilateral Mechanism for the work done thus far in facilitating dialogue between the differing parties; Appreciated the positive steps taken by the government of Ethiopia towards humanitarian access and the peaceful resolution of the conflict affecting the northern part of Ethiopia and the National All-Inclusive Dialogue; and in·this regard, IGAD expressed its readiness to support ongoing efforts; Commended the progress made so far in implementing key provisions of Chapter Two of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) regarding the unification of forces and further Observed that only eight 8) months remain to the end of the Transition Period in the South Sudan peace process while a number of critical tasks are still outstanding, called upon the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and the Parties to draw up a roadmap with clear benchmarks and realistic timelines to complete the remaining tasks including the conduct of elections; Appealed to key partners of the South Sudan Peace Process particularly the United States of America to reconsider their decision to significantly scale down their support to the peace process in South Sudan that is crippling the work of critical agreement mechanisms such as the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) and the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) and agencies supporting the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance;

Drought and Natural Disaster Situation

9. Expressed Alarm regarding the serious drought situation in the region, predicted to be the worst in 40 years, and fully aware of the need to manage it early and effectively, resolved that Member States shall work more collaboratively and closely to.respond to the current situation and further continue to come up with permanent solutions to the chronic challenge of drought and food insecurity that continues to plague the region;

10. Noted with concern that the humanitarian and health situation in the IGAD region continues to deteriorate due to the widespread and prolonged drought further compounded by the shortage of food supplies caused by the conflict in Ukraine; the impact of COVID-19 on health systems and infrastructure; and heavy flooding in some parts of the region:

a. Called on international partners and donors to urgently scale up humanitarian assistance and recommit resources particularly-to the health sector;

b. Urged respective governments, humanitarian and development partners, and international donors to direct all efforts and commitments to prevent the further worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the region;

c. Further urged for livelihood programs to be scaled-up to protect the lives and livelihoods of farmers, agro-pastoralists, and pastoralist communities; .

11. Recognized the impact of the ongoing humanltarian crises and conflicts on vulnerable, mobile and displaced populations, and Committed to sustain the momentum of the IGAD Support Platform in order to promote collective regi1onaJ res.ponses towards creating enabling conditions for durable solutions by addressing the prote·ction, humanitarian, development and peace-related needs of communities affected by forced displacement;

12. Acknowledged the increasing impacts of climate variability and change in the IGAD region and its role as a threat-multiplier to the security, socio-economic wellbeing and development ambitions of the countries and communities in Greater Horn of Africa; and Called upon Member States to strengthen climate prediction, conflict and drought early warning systems by developing early warning protocols at regional and national levels;

13. Commended Kenya's commitment as a member of the UN Security Council in advancing the interest of the region in the area of peace and security; and urged to continue doing so in consultation with regional leaders;

14. Appreciated AU's continued complementary role and support to IGAD's efforts in the area of political transition and the fight against violent extremism and terrorism in the region, and called for better coordination and synchronization of efforts between the two organizations;

15. Welcomed and Recognized the initiative of the Government of the Republic of the Sudan to host the IGAD Centre of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response;

16. Welcomed the establishment of the IGAD Leadership Academy to be hosted in the Republic of Kenya under the patronage of H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta;

17. Appreciated and recognized the role H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya has played as an ardent advocate of the IGAD vision of a peaceful, prosperous and integrated region throughout his term of office.

And;

Decided to remain actively seized of these matters.

Done on 5th of July 2022