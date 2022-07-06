Kenya: Kamar Calls for Protection of the Senate to Ensure Devolution Works

Kisumu — Deputy Senate Speaker Margaret Kamar has called for the protection of the Senate to be able to ensure devolution works in the country.

Kamar who addressed the Senate staff during an exit retreat between the Senate leadership and employees in Kisumu on Tuesday says devolution is only 10 years and has made good strides in terms of development.

She called upon the employees to ensure they guide the new coming Senators for the third Senate to continue with the good work they started.

Kamar, who is the Uasin Gishu Senator, says she will not be defending her seat and wished her colleagues who are bound to make a return in the Senate best of luck.

She further told the Senators who are vying for gubernatorial positions and will be successful to address the shortcomings that were done by the current Governors.

The Senate Majority Leader Samuel Phogisio noted that some amendments need to be done to strengthen the work of the Senate.

Phogisio, who is set to defend his seat as the West Pokot Senator, says the Senate has the potential to deliver devolution but still lacks some key instruments.

He says the 3rd Senate must work extra hard to put in place the necessary instruments needed to fully function the Senate in the Country.