Kenya: Deputy DPP Oduor Says Criminal Law Experience Makes Her Suitable for Appeal Court Judge Post

5 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Dorcas Oduor says her experience makes her suitable for the position of the Appeal court judge.

Oduor, also the Secretary Public Prosecutions on Tuesday told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that she has been actively involved in major transformative agendas while at the office of the DPP, which have assisted the office to effectively carry out its mandate.

She disclosed that currently there are 1,300 employees who are all working under her office.

"I have worked on policies, guidelines , the structure of the office, HR manual, if I am selected to this position I will be able to help the judiciary deal with the backlog of cases and work with my colleagues to demystify the court of appeal," she stated.

She also highlighted several other responsibilities she has undertaken both locally and internationally, which she says makes her competent.

This includes offering expertise to the UN, the commonwealth, carrying out local and regional training on prosecutions.

"I bring a wealth of experience from diverse contexts, I am strongly trained in management, and I am ready to learn," she stated.

Oduor also told the Commission that integrity is an integral part in the DPP, and that she intends to impart that into the Judiciary.

"As a prosecutor integrity is one of our core values, and I am called upon to be accountable both in public and private.Integrity can interfere with the independence of institutions and therefore it must be protected," she said.

The interviews to fill six positions for the Court of Appeal judge kicked off on June 27, 2022 and will end on July 12, 2022.

