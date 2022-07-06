Kenya: Waiguru Employs All ECDE Teachers on Permanent, Pensionable Terms

Kirinyaga — Kirinyaga County has changed the scheme service of Early Childhood Education (ECDE) teachers to permanent and pensionable terms.

Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, through her Education County Executive James Kinyua announced the plan during the meeting with the teachers at Kaitheri Polytechnic in Kerugoya.

Kinyua said the teachers drawn from all sub-counties have been serving on a contract basis.

He lauded the teachers for working diligently to give academic nourishment to the children.

The CEC said the delay has been due to legal frameworks and no it has been implemented in strict observance of labour laws and all relevant legal statutes.

Finance CEC, Jackline Mugo, said they have added Ksh 106 million in new financial year to cater for the teachers.

She added the county government is committed to making Early Childhood education vibrant, saying it was the strongest foundation for education. - Kna