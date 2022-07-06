Mali: Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Mali, Several Wounded

5 July 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

At least two U.N. peacekeepers from Egypt are dead and more are wounded after their convoy hit an improvised explosive device Tuesday, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said Tuesday.

The explosion happened between the town of Tessalit and the city of Gao, MINUSMA said.

The conflict dates back over a decade when Islamist insurgents began operating in the northern part of the country. Some of the militants are believed to have ties to al-Qaida and Islamic State.

Reuters reports the militants have made gains despite the presence of the peacekeepers.

The conflict has left thousands of people dead and millions displaced, Reuters reported.

Ten peacekeepers have been killed in the first six months of 2022.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X