Rwanda: Gasabo - Maid Accused of Murdering Nine-Year-Old to Appear in Court on July 11

Solange Nyirangiruwonsanga, who is suspected of murdering a nine-year-old boy, will on Monday, July 11, appear before Gasabo Intermediate Court where she is expected to seek bail.

The suspect was working as a maid at the victim's home in Ndera Sector, Gasabo District where the incident happened on June 12, when his father had left the house to go jogging while his mother was also away for work.

Nyirangiruwonsanga was arrested on June 12, and her case was submitted to the prosecution on June 20.

Meanwhile, according to the investigation body, preliminary investigations have revealed that there is evidence to suspect that the woman killed the victim.

"During the investigation, she admitted to assassinating him," Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, told The New Times.

In addition, RIB reminded the public that murder is a crime and anyone who commits it should be brought to justice. People were also urged to be cautious with their maids.

The suspect is currently being detained at Remera RIB station.

So far, there is not much information revealed about the motive behind the murder.

Moreover, murdering is a serious charge where according to the law, upon conviction, it attracts a life sentence.