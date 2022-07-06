South Africa: Experts Divided On Whether Amnesty Should Be Given to State Capture Perpetrators

analysis

Daily Maverick asked academics, activists and attorneys for their views on amnesty for those implicated in State Capture.

After Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the final State Capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and others suggested amnesty for those implicated in the reports. But is this a good idea?

Experts to whom Daily Maverick spoke had mixed responses to the proposal.

South Africa has offered amnesty for criminal acts before. When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was set up in 1995, in order to get amnesty, applicants had to meet three criteria:

They had to submit individual applications;

The acts for which they applied had to have had a political objective; and

They were required to give full disclosure of the relevant facts of the incidents for which they applied.

Attorneys Robert Appelbaum, Gavin Rome, Sechaba Mohapi and Ryan Hopkins have suggested that the proposed amnesty process ought to be extensively debated at both public and parliamentary levels.

Issues to be debated include:

The conditions required to be fulfilled for amnesty to be granted to an applicant;

Whether the amnesty process is private or public; and

The duration for which amnesty is...