South Africa: Cele - Police Were Not Protecting Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm At Time of Forex Theft

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm was not under police protection at the time of the 2020 sofa cushion forex theft. Thus the security breach -- the theft wasn't reported to the local charge office -- didn't make the 2019/20 SAPS annual report, according to a parliamentary reply.

But the failure to provide security at the farm until the end of 2020 raises further questions about the SAPS doing its job - and that includes the protection of private and official homes of presidents, their deputies and spouses, according to the Presidential Handbook.

In early June Daily Maverick reported how the forex farm saga did not appear in the 2019/20 SAPS annual report that stated, "No security breaches occurred during protection duties".

The February 2020 break-in and theft of reportedly $4-million of which only the presidential bodyguard's boss was informed, according to ex-spooks boss Arthur Fraser's affidavit to police on 1 June 2022, should have been listed in that 2019/20 SAPS annual report. These departmental documents are key oversight tools for Parliament, outlining not only spending but crucially also performance against targets and indicators. Protecting VIPs like the President both in transit and in loco is such a mainstay performance indicator....