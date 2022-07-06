Nigeria/South Africa: Banyana Coach Ellis Praises 'Matured' Side After Grounding Nigeria's Super Falcons

5 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Banyana Banyana were quick out of the blocks in the best possible way at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations - but there is still a distance to run.

As far as statements of intent are concerned, few could be more emphatic than South Africa's victory over Nigeria in their opening group game of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco on Monday night.

Banyana Banyana were at their clinical best, netting twice in as many minutes to rock and shock the defending African champions with a 2-1 win.

Strikes from Jermaine Seoposenwe (three years after her last appearance for South Africa) and Sweden-based Hildah Magaia ensured the South Africans collected all points on offer.

Banyana Banyana made their intentions clear right from kick-off. Lightning-fast forwards Thembi Kgatlana and Seoposenwe, ably assisted by Magaia and the very impressive Noxolo Cesane, proved to be problematic for Nigeria's tall and burly defenders.

Captain Refiloe Jane - who wears the red and black stripes of AC Milan in Italy at club level - was alive to the aforementioned quartet's blistering pace and constantly looked for a pass behind the Nigerian defensive line for them to run onto.

The skilful...

