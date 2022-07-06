South Africa: UN Development Agency Slammed for Support of 'Flawed' Chinese Industrial Mega-Project in Limpopo

5 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

Representatives of a group of civil society organisations are calling for the United Nations Development Programme to retract a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone that could contribute up to 10% of South Africa's total emissions from all sectors combined -- and threaten water security from Limpopo to Zimbabwe.

Representatives of a group of civil society organisations have registered their discontent -- by way of an open letter -- with a decision by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ) in Limpopo.

They slammed the MoU on the basis that the joint China-South Africa industrial mega-project -- located in the Unesco Vhembe Biosphere Reserve -- "violates every principle of sustainable development which the UNDP purports to serve".

They added that it "lends this fundamentally flawed project undeserved credibility that is being used to attract investors and deflect criticism".

Our Burning Planet's Kevin Bloom has previously reported that the MMSEZ is a proposed China-funded 8,000ha metallurgical cluster in the baobab-filled Limpopo River Valley, which would be powered by its own 3,000MW coal-fired plant, draw water from drought- and famine-stricken Zimbabwe, and generally lay waste...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X