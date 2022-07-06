South Africa: ANC NEC Moves to Overhaul Key Policies After State Capture Commission's 'Unsettling' Findings

analysis

The ANC's National Executive Committee has decided to take immediate action to revamp a number of its policies, including the one on cadre deployment. This is in reaction to the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which points to a number of the party's flaws.

The ANC is at a crossroads as it looks to revamp its policies in regards to cadre deployment, party funding, organisational discipline and accountability, as well as parliamentary oversight.

The party's highest decision-making structure, the National Executive Committee (NEC) has taken a decision that all its leaders, current and former, as well as its members who were mentioned in the State Capture report, must immediately present themselves to the party's Integrity Commission. This stems from the action plan presented by the task team led by ANC bigwig Jeff Radebe at a virtual sitting of the NEC over the weekend.

@MYANC statement on the outcomes of the National Executive Committee Held on 2-4 July 2022. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/uqyqlZLzRp -- African National Congress (@MYANC) July 5, 2022

"The NEC noted that the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has now submitted its final report. While detailing the nature, extent and scope of State Capture,...