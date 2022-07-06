South Africa: Education Department's Proposed Watering Down of Infrastructure Law Is Bad News for Schools

opinion

Were it not for a journalist raising the alarm, the Department of Basic Education's attempts to drastically water down the school infrastructure law would likely have quietly been effected later this month.

While we expected draft amendments to be put forward by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to close gaps in the law -- something Equal Education (EE) and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) successfully went to court for in 2018 -- the changes the department is now proposing would see learners and teachers suffer from poor infrastructure for many more years.

The DBE's proposed changes essentially erase crucial mechanisms for holding education departments accountable. The scariest of the draft amendments is the erasing of the deadlines for providing schools with safe and proper infrastructure.

It's no wonder then that the document was tucked away on page 139 of the Government Gazette on 10 June, with zero effort from the DBE to call for public comment until late this week.

An imperfect law

Despite the victory of securing this important law, the Norms are not perfect. The current law contains vague and open-ended wording, creating loopholes for government to evade its legal responsibilities to school communities.

The implications...