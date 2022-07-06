Kenya: We Have Confidence in You - Shujaa Send Message of Solidarity to Simbas in World Cup Qualifiers

Nairobi — Ahead of their 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier semi-final clash against Algeria on Wednesday evening, the Kenya Sevens team has sent messages of support to their 15s counterparts, the Simbas.

The Simbas take on Algeria in a crunch tie at the Stade Pierre - Delort in Marseille, France on Wednesday at 7pm, the match live on K24TV.

Shujaa head coach Damian McGrath is confident that the Simbas have what it takes to book a slot in the final.

"If the reaction in Kisumu (where they watched Saturday's semi-final win against Uganda) is anything to go by then they have so much support in the country. What a fantastic start they had! They put in a dominant performance and if they can do the same again, then they will get to the final. Everyone here is cheering them on and we will be watching the game as a team for sure," the English tactician told Capital Sport.

Skipper nelson Oyoo said; "We will wish them all the best; we know they can do it. It (World Cup qualification) is not something that cannot be done. From the Kenya sevens wish you all the best."

The Simbas take on Algeria in what is expected to be a tough semi-final in Marseille on Wednesday evening and the team will be looking to clock yet another important victory to take them closer to a ticket to Paris next year.

Head coach Paul Odera says the team is cautious of their approach, but has vowed they will give all their best to earn a ticket.

"The best part is that the players are really focused on the semifinal. They're policing and being hard on themselves. They are looking to see the quality of rugby that they can produce and what needs to be done," Coach Odera said.

On the approach against Algeria, Odera said; "They are a good side; they are clinical, sleek, accurate and have big forwards. They are experienced for being in the game for a long time so we know that they'll be tactically ready to play us on Wednesday."