Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Buhari's Security, Protocol, Media Officials

Bashir Ahmad/Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari
5 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Gunmen have attacked an 'advance team' of presidential aides leading to injuries to two people, an official has said.

President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the shooting in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Shehu, who described the incident as 'sad' said the attack occurred "near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Daura for Sallah."

"The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

"Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura," he wrote.

The advance team are believed to have travelled to Katsina to await the trip of Mr Buhari to the state for the Islamic Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by banditry. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands kidnapped in the state since Mr Buhari, who is from the state, assumed office.

Apart from Katsina, other states that have suffered from similar attacks include Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna.

The attacks have continued despite the repeated promises of Mr Buhari and other government officials.

Read Mr Shehu's full statement on the attack on the presidential team below.

GALLANT PRESIDENTIAL GUARDS REPEL ATTACK ON ADVANCE TEAM AHEAD OF PRESIDENT'S VISIT

The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Daura for Sallah.

The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

