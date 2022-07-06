Kenya: Onyala, Injera Out As Simbas Prepare for Algeria Battle in World Cup Qualifiers

Nairobi — Olympians Collins Injera and Vincent Onyala will miss Kenya's semi-final duel against Algeria in the race towards qualification to the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to injury.

The Simbas are due to face the Algerians on Wednesday at 7pm in the semis, with the coach having to rest the key duo after the picked up knocks during the quarter final win over Uganda on Saturday in France.

The tactician has made three changes to the team that turned out against the Cranes on Saturday as they look to punch a ticket to the final.

"There's a positive mood in camp in spite of the fact that we've had to make two changes due to injury. Injera has not been able to shake off an abductor strain that he got during the Uganda match, so Derrick Ashihundu comes in as the starting left wing. He also brings on a different type of rugby to the game, he is strong and quick and we're excited to see him play in his first test," coach Paul Odera explained, speaking to KRU.

He adds; "Onyala has an ankle injury which is pain free at the moment but we didn't want to risk him due to player welfare. Bryceson Adaka who was our starting 13 in the qualifiers last year comes in as the outside center."

The third change in the team will see Martin Owilah have a place on the bench and swapping with Brian Juma. "Owilah covers both second row and back row plus he brings with him more speed as opposed to Brian's power," Odera added.

The coach saud that he is confident in the team's ability to have one over Algeria who beat Senegal in the quarters, as they look to book a slot in the final and battle for a place in the World Cup next year.

Kenya Simbas line up:

Patrick Ouko, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Malcolm Onsando, 5. Thomas Okeyo, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Daniel Sikuta - Captain, 8. Bethwel Anami, 9. Samuel Asati, 10. Dominic Coulson, 11. Derrick Ashihundu , 12. John Okoth, 13. Bryceson Adaka, 14. Jacob Ojee, 15. Darwin Mukidza.

Teddy Akala, 17. Edward Mwaura, 18. Joseph Odero, 19. Martin Owilah, 20. Davis Chenge, 21. Brian Tanga, 22. Jone Kubu, 23. Andrew Matoka