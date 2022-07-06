Rwanda: Kigali City Banks on 'Rehousing Model' to Reduce Unplanned Settlements

There is a need for different housing models and schemes to have over 61 percent of Kigali's residents in planned settlements, City of Kigali officials have said.

One of the strategies to reduce unplanned settlements is the use of a 'rehousing model.'

This rehousing scheme involves owners and tenants in the upgrading process, including their expectations and addressing their needs in the design of the housing units and the entire neighbourhood.

This project is in line with having a self-sustainable upgrading process and has demonstrated effectiveness according to developers.

The model involves contribution of land from residents, on which the dwelling units are built.

"Seven families can contribute their land plots on which to build units that can house over 20 families," said Merard Mpabwanamaguru, the Vice Mayor in charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure at the City of Kigali.

The area is also upgraded into a settlement infrastructure that will have improved access to roads, water and power supply, sanitation and proper waste management facilities.

"Having city dwellers in planned settlements has multiple benefits. One is that their lives are saved from high risk of disasters. They also get infrastructure which improves life in general. The housing models also protect the environment, trees are planted to green the place. The settlements are set up in a way that builds resilience to climate change effects such as floods," he said.

He said that upgrading unplanned settlements will go in line with other needed infrastructure including health facilities, schools, market and others requested by the dwellers.

"We are going to partner with the World Bank to upgrade the roads, drainages, pedestrian ways among others," he said.

He explained many areas in Kigali City look like high risk zones because they are unplanned settlements.

"If people are resettled, the areas will no longer look like high risk zones. We continue inspections to ensure there are no new unplanned settlements like those created 40 years ago," he said.

Each rehoused family will get their own land titles.

What rehoused dwellers say

On July 4, 2022, as part of liberation day celebrations, at least 56 families from unplanned settlements and high risk zones were given decent houses under the 'rehousing model' in Gitega sector of Nyarugenge district.

The dwelling units in Gitega used to be affected by floods due to unplanned settlements and Mpazi drainage.

Residents and business owners along this drainage system, all the way down to Nyabugogo area, have in the past called on the city authorities to come to their rescue, especially during the rainy season when waste and rainwater from homes in the sectors of Nyamirambo, Gitega and Kimisagara overflows, putting their lives and property at risk.

"I was always buying new iron sheets and other construction materials to rehabilitate the house, since we were always affected by flooding during rainy seasons," said Vestine Umutesi, a resident who got a house under the rehousing scheme.

Umutesi recalls one day, when the flooding soaked the walls of her house, it collapsed and washed away the equipment she was using in her bar and restaurant business.

"The new dwelling units are resilient to disasters. The government paid rent for my family for a period of eight months to save us from floods before being rehoused in the new dwelling units," she said.

She revealed there are still families who have no financial capacity to move to decent and climate resilient housing, adding different interventions are needed.

Zachee Nsengimana, another beneficiary, said the only remaining needed facilities include paved health, school and market facilities.

"We also need a financial institution in the area," he noted, adding that facilities for people with disabilities were also not considered in the built storied blocks.

The City of Kigali said it is mobilising resources for the needed facilities.