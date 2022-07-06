Rwanda: Muhire Returns to Ferwafa After Two-Week Suspension

Henri Muhire has resumed his duties as Secretary General of local football governing body (Ferwafa) after his two-week suspension from office came to an end on Tuesday, July 5.

Ferwafa suspended Muhire a fortnight ago citing "issues of accountability" that the former sports journalist was involved in during his six-month spell as Secretary General.

However, after a thorough evaluation on a series of mistakes that allegedly happened under his scope of work, the federation decided to reinstate him to continue his responsibilities.

Today, 05th July 2022, FERWAFA has reinstated Mr. Muhire Henri Brulart as General Secretary after the end of suspension period.

Muhire's return to office, however, won't stop the prosecution from summoning him to help in investigations. Muhire alongside former Ferwafa head of competitions Felix Nzeyimana and referee Javan Tuyisenge are all suspected of committing crimes of forgery and falsification.

The trio is according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), charged with three counts of alleged forgery, falsification, and use of forged documents in an attempt to disqualify Rwamagana FC from the second division league knockout stage.

Nzeyimana, who was arrested shortly after Ferwafa relieved him of his duties and Tuyisenge have been in detention since June 23, while Muhire will be prosecuted but is not under not custody as per Article 66 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"Muhire is still under investigation but he is not detained. His case is the same as that of Nzeyimana and Tuyisenge and the court will handle it jointly. The court will determine whether he will be placed under detention or not," RIB Spokesperson, Thierry Murangira told Times Sport in an interview.

The investigation of the three suspects started a few days after Ferwafa filed a case in RIB requesting for investigation into the institution over corruption cases.