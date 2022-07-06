Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Speaks At SETA Institute in Turkey

5 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Tuesday, delivered a speech at Turkey's SETA institute, focusing on mutual ties between the two nations and anti-terror combat.

In his remarks, he underscored collaboration between Mogadishu and Ankara is based on mutual respect, cooperation, and solidarity during difficult times.

Furthermore, the head of state stressed the importance of targeting Al-Shabab terrorists financially, militarily, and ideologically in order to terminate.

"We have enough experience in the anti-terror war. Taking advantage of that, the Somali government will intensify its pursuit of the radical group. And the world should line up with our shoulders in that direction," he highlighted.

