Rwanda: Zimbabwe Pays Tribute to Rwanda's Liberation Heroes

Rwanda's liberation anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the bravery of the Rwandans who made tremendous sacrifices that ended the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, a top Zimbabwean official said.

David Musabayana, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, said this during celebrations to mark Rwanda's Liberation Day held in the capital Harare.

In a statement read out by the Chief Director, Multilateral Affairs and SADC national contact person at the Foreign Affairs ministry, Amb. Raphael Tayerera Faranisi, Musabayana said the two countries enjoyed cordial relations which Harare wants to harness further. SADC, or the Southern African Development Community, is an economic bloc bringing together countries in the Southern African region.

"As close friends of the Government and people of the Republic of Rwanda, we are pleased to note that, notwithstanding the tragedy, you have accomplished important milestones in the development of your great country," the minister said.

He said Zimbabwe will continue nurturing its relations with Rwanda as both countries seek solutions to common challenges.

"Let me take this opportunity to assure you of Zimbabwe's unwavering commitment to continue nurturing our excellent bilateral relationship as we jointly seek solutions to common challenges," Musabayana said.

He added: "We stand ready to continue working closely with you at the bilateral, continental and international levels to advance sustainable peace, stability and development. This becomes even more imperative as we seek to achieve our continental and global development agendas."

Musabayana said Zimbabwe was impressed by the strides that the people of Rwanda have made towards economic development.

Rwanda's envoy to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, said both Zimbabwe and Rwanda are benefitting from the "strong and cordial" diplomatic ties.

"We have successfully held reciprocal trade and investment conferences that have set the stage for trade and economic cooperation," Musoni said.

Musoni saluted President Paul Kagame for leading the Rwanda Patriotic Army that put an end to the Genocide against the Tutsi, saying: "For three long months in 1994, our country's survival was in doubt as one of the worst tragedies unfolded. A segment of the population was being hunted and killed and more than a million people were murdered."

"We salute the heroes for their sacrifice, patriotism, resilience and selflessness," he said.

Musoni said that when Rwanda gained its independence on July 1, 1962, the regimes that came to power until 1994 perpetuated the segregation legacy of the colonialists, which included propagating sectarianism, promoting hatred among Rwandans, exclusion, and oppression of some Rwandans, especially the Tutsi, in schools, workplace and politics, as well as driving many into exile and killing others.

Today, the envoy said, Rwanda is stable and united, and is recording notable socio-economic gains.

For example, he noted, Rwanda was ranked 2nd easiest place to do business in Africa, with only six hours required to open a business in the country.

"The ongoing massive infrastructure development in Rwanda is transforming the country into a regional hub of service industry and transport network," Musoni said.

Rwanda is ranked 3rd by the World Bank's Global competitive report index in Africa for best and quality roads. Kigali also tops in terms of electrified cities in Africa with all of its key streets having public lights.

Musoni also said Rwanda was one of the top contributors to United Nations and African Union peacekeeping missions.

The country has also made significant gains in reconciliation, education, gender equality, universal access to public health, among others.

The Liberation Day celebrations drew Zimbabwean government officials, diplomats accredited to Harare, business leaders as well as members of the Rwandan Diaspora in Zimbabwe.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe have in recent years broadened and strengthened bilateral ties.