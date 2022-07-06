East Africa: Rwandan Lawyer Appointed Chairperson of East Africa Law Society Dispute Resolution Body

Florida Kabasinga has been appointed as the Chairperson of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee in East Africa Law Society (EALS).

East Africa Law Society is a regional bar association of East Africa based in Tanzania and it has over 19,000 members.

Kabasinga, Founder and Managing Partner of Certa Law, is a legal practitioner with almost two decades of experience in the fields of International Criminal Law and Domestic Commercial and Criminal Justice in Rwanda.

She is a member of Rwanda Bar Association, the East Africa Law Society.

She holds a Masters degree in Human Rights Law from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA.

The EA Law Society Includes all national bar associations of the EAC, including the Law Society of Kenya, Tanganyika Law Society, Uganda Law Society, Zanzibar Law Society, Rwanda Bar Association, Burundi Bar Association and the South Sudan Bar Association.