East Africa: Rwandan Lawyer Appointed Chairperson of East Africa Law Society Dispute Resolution Body

5 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Florida Kabasinga has been appointed as the Chairperson of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee in East Africa Law Society (EALS).

East Africa Law Society is a regional bar association of East Africa based in Tanzania and it has over 19,000 members.

Kabasinga, Founder and Managing Partner of Certa Law, is a legal practitioner with almost two decades of experience in the fields of International Criminal Law and Domestic Commercial and Criminal Justice in Rwanda.

She is a member of Rwanda Bar Association, the East Africa Law Society.

She holds a Masters degree in Human Rights Law from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA.

The EA Law Society Includes all national bar associations of the EAC, including the Law Society of Kenya, Tanganyika Law Society, Uganda Law Society, Zanzibar Law Society, Rwanda Bar Association, Burundi Bar Association and the South Sudan Bar Association.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X