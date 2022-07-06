Gambia: Special Report - TK Motors Celebrates Staff Silver Jubilee

Proper marketing strategy is key and the cornerstone in any thriving business. For many years, TK Motors Company remains a leader in the country's motor industry and it is for a good reason.

With a vibrant and dedicated team, the company remains committed to exploring new innovative ways of promoting their products and serving their customers better.

Established in 1989, the company is not only a game-changer, but one that represents quality and ensures smooth clientele services. TK Motors over a week ago recognised and appreciated some employees, who have been with the company for the past 25 years at an award ceremony held at its headquarters in Kanifing Industrial Estate.

This Silver Jubilee award was in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the achievements of the company during those years.

As part of the Silver Jubilee ceremony, Tarek Musa, Chief Executive Officer of TK Motors, gave us a brief history of the company past performances, its dealerships and products, their responsiveness and support to the staff, their interventions as part of their corporate social responsibility and their recent most-talked about Car Show held at their classy Senegambia Showroom.

The renowned business mogul recalled that the company started in 1989 when he introduced the four wheel drive SUVs, namely the Mitsubishi Pajero to the Gambian market. "We know we had competition against Toyota, Nissan and other brands. But we came into the market with a proper marketing strategy. And as you can see today we are number one in the SUVs."

TK Motors has won 10 silver awards in Top Share Market from the Japanese government and two gold awards, something that speaks well of the company's track record.

CEO Musa also recalled that in 1996, the company was awarded the Hyundai dealership by Hyundai Motor Company and was as a result the first company in the Gambia to introduce Korean vehicles into the Gambian market. "It took us a bit of time and today Hyundai is one of the leading names in the local market. So I'm so proud of my staff who have supported me all these years."

The renowned businessman also shared that the mantra that keeps the company making this remarkable success is their slogan that 'what is impossible is possible' or rather "Making the Impossible Possible".

The company, he said, makes sure its after sales service is number one.

He, however, lamented some challenges in the sector, especially during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw some significant drop in sales, as people were not spending money on cars. "Even today we are seeing the challenges as most of the car manufacturers are not producing new vehicles as they used to due to shortages of semi-conductors and chips to produce vehicles. As a result that has been and still is the case throughout the world. As a result, it has been a challenge for companies to hold stock of vehicles for sale. The other challenge being faced is the continued increases in the cost of freight of goods which has made vehicles much more expensive."

Motor Show

In a move to bring more visibility to the company, Management recently unveiled their new car models in the country. The company thought it prudent to stage an outdoor motor show where the public would be more familiar with their new car models.

T K Motors held its first Car Show during the 90s and it was held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel. The recent show is also part of the company's broader campaign strategy to attract new clients to its growing clientele family.

However, CEO Musa paid glowing tribute to the staff, who he said, have worked so hard to achieve this success. "The backbone of TK Motors is our staff. They've been very loyal to us and also supported our business."

Corporate Social responsibility

The company did not only focus on making huge profits, but was also actively involved in giving back to the community. From Education, Sport and others, TK Motors Company ensured that it supported social events in the spirit of sharing and caring for the people in the Gambia.

He pointed out that over the years, the company has been actively supporting the country's education and health sectors.

CEO Musa also recalled that during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they were among the first companies to act in supporting The Gambia Government in its fight against the deadly virus. "We donated a double cabin Mitsubishi pickup to the Ministry of Health for use by doctors in times of emergency. It is always our aim to support in areas where we were needed"

Youth & Sport development

The company is also involved in youth and sports development by sponsoring some Nawettan tournaments and even sponsored a local private football academy in the Kanifing Municipality.

This is all part of their plans or programmes to give back to the communities and to help contribute to youth development.