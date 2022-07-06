Gambia: Reshuffle in Diplomatic Mission As Govt Recalls Ambassadors, Head of Missions

5 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia government has recalled more ambassadors, head of missions, first secretaries, protocols, councillors and welfare officers with expired and soon-to-end contracts as part of its diplomatic reshuffle, The Point has learned.

The following changes have been made:

EU, Brussels, Teneng Jaiteh.

Havana, Cuba Kujejatou Manneh.

Saudi Arabia Omar G Sallah.

UN, New York Lang Yabou.

Mauritania, Mawdo Jawara.

Madrid, Spain Habib Drammeh.

Deputy H Commissioners Recalled:

Charles Camara Havana, Cuba

Philip Sambou

Madrid, Spain.

Dr Mariama John Njie Dakar Senegal.

Alieu Njie, London, UK.

Alexandra Mustafa Dacosta Geneva

Also heading back home are first secretaries, protocols, councillors and welfare officers.

President Barrow has earlier appointed Fatou Bensouda former ICC prosecutor as high commissioner to the UK; Fatou Jahumpa Ceesay, who is now secretary general of APRC as ambassador to South Africa.

Amie Fabouray, former minister of Agriculture has been appointed ambassador to Guinea Bissau.

Nouha Touray, former secretary general has been appointed as ambassador to Spain.

Lamine Dibba, the former minister of Environment is now Gambia's UN representative, while Fafa Sanyang, former minister of Petroleum has been appointed ambassador of the United Emirates.

Sheikh Omar Faye, the former minister of Defence is now the ambassador to Mauritania.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X