Gambia: MoI, Stakeholders to Address Security Challenges At Airport

The National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NCASC), on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 met over security matters affecting the aviation ecosystem of The Gambia. The meeting afforded the members the platform to identify strategic remedies to the security issues at the country's only airport.

The NCASC exists among others to maintain a safe and secure airport through effective communication and coordination of roles among security services at the Banjul International Airport.

During the meeting, the Director General, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Fansu Bojang assured that his office would continue to engage the Ministry of Local Government and Lands to establish a buffer in the airport premises in order to address the growing encroachment into the airport premises. He informed the meeting that a new hold baggage screening machine has been installed at the airport. "The machine is equipped with the appropriate technology to detect weapons, and explosive and the aviation security screening personnel have been trained on standard on Threat Image Recognition".

The Director General pointed out that effective coordination among the security services can increase the compliance level of the Civil Aviation during International Civil Aviation Organisation's audit missions.

Furthermore, the DG did a brief presentation on the responsibility of security forces under the National Civil Aviation Security Programme to refresh the memories of committee members on their obligation and to renew their commitments to comply with the provisions of the programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister of Interior and Chairperson of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, Mr. Seyaka Sonko, expressed the need to protect the premises of the Banjul International Airport and urged all security institutions involved to be vigilant. He called on each security institution to effectively carry out their function; especially according to the National Civil Aviation Security programme. In the same vein, he challenged the commands of the security establishments to work towards ensuring that thats is achieved.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Abdoulie T.B. Jarra, said the Banjul International Airport is an important and sensitive institution and needs effective collaboration with sister security services to ensure that there is security and safety at all times. He encouraged the sister security institutions to effectively partner and safeguard the premises of the Airport.

Fatoumata Joof, Information Officer ,Ministry of Interior