Gambia, UN to Sign MOU On Counter Terrorism

5 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Mr. Seyaka Sonko on Wednesday, 29 June presided over the Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) National Steering Committee meeting. The meeting was held at the Ministry's complex in Kotu.

The committee is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UN flagship initiative on Member States' capabilities on countering terrorism and serious crimes. This may include the crossing of national borders through the provision of API/PNR data control border and law enforcement agencies in the country.

During the meeting, Minister Sonko encouraged members of the committee to be devoted to their tasks, saying issues of terrorism are critical to national security.

He affirmed government's support and political will to address crimes at national and international levels.

The meeting also discussed the mission report of the recently concluded meeting orgainsed by the UNOCT of the West African Informal Working Group held in Sierra Leone,. It allowed West African states share best practices and network as part of their implementation of the project.

By: Fatoumata Joof

Information Officer

Ministry of Interior

Hon Bah cautions Beauty Pageant's organiser against pit falls of the past

Sankareh reacts to new appointment

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X