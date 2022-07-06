Gambia, UN to Sign MOU On Counter Terrorism

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Mr. Seyaka Sonko on Wednesday, 29 June presided over the Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) National Steering Committee meeting. The meeting was held at the Ministry's complex in Kotu.

The committee is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UN flagship initiative on Member States' capabilities on countering terrorism and serious crimes. This may include the crossing of national borders through the provision of API/PNR data control border and law enforcement agencies in the country.

During the meeting, Minister Sonko encouraged members of the committee to be devoted to their tasks, saying issues of terrorism are critical to national security.

He affirmed government's support and political will to address crimes at national and international levels.

The meeting also discussed the mission report of the recently concluded meeting orgainsed by the UNOCT of the West African Informal Working Group held in Sierra Leone,. It allowed West African states share best practices and network as part of their implementation of the project.

By: Fatoumata Joof

Information Officer

Ministry of Interior

Hon Bah cautions Beauty Pageant's organiser against pit falls of the past

Sankareh reacts to new appointment