West Africa: ECOWAS Elects New Chairman

6 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have elected the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló as its new chairman.

President Embalo was elected at the Sixty-First Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held on July 03, 2022, in Accra, Ghana.

He replaces Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Also announced was the appointment of Dr. Omar Alieu Touray of the Republic of The Gambia as the new President of the ECOWAS Commission who will replace Jean-Claude Kassi-Brou of the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire on July 11, 2022.

Earlier the Heads of State considered reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which was held from June 30 to July 01, 2022, in Accra and other issues affecting the region.

