Somalia: Police Officer Killed in Afgoye Explosion

A bomb blast rocked Afgoye district of the Lower Shabelle region, 30 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning.

The explosion, which resulted from a landmine, reportedly targeted a Somali police officer traveling in a luxury vehicle.

The local residents told Shabelle Media Network by phone that the blast killed the officer, identified as Abdi Madobe, and that security forces arrived at the scene.

Afgoye is a hotbed of terror, with Al-Shabaab militants still active in the Lower Shabelle region battling Somali and AU troops backed by American soldiers based in Beleddogle.