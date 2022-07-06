Somalia: Police Officer Killed in Afgoye Explosion

6 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A bomb blast rocked Afgoye district of the Lower Shabelle region, 30 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning.

The explosion, which resulted from a landmine, reportedly targeted a Somali police officer traveling in a luxury vehicle.

The local residents told Shabelle Media Network by phone that the blast killed the officer, identified as Abdi Madobe, and that security forces arrived at the scene.

Afgoye is a hotbed of terror, with Al-Shabaab militants still active in the Lower Shabelle region battling Somali and AU troops backed by American soldiers based in Beleddogle.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X