Somalia: DPM Represents Somalia At IGAD Forum in Kenya

The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mahdi Mohamed Guled (Khadar) attended the 39th Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Summit in Nairobi, Kenya focusing on peace, drought in the Horn of Africa, climate change, and other priorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who was on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, briefed the IGAD Heads of State on the progress made and the Government's plans for security and recovery, in particular the Government's efforts to address the droughts that hit many parts of the country.

The participating countries hailed the democratic transformation of the country and sent their congratulations to the President and the people of Somalia.