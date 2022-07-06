Ghana: Dep Energy Minster Assures MPs of More Electrification Projects

The Ministry of Energy has given assurance to Members of Parliament from various constituencies across the country that the Ministry was working fervently to connect some of their communities to the national grid.

Mr William OwurakuAidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy, gave the assurance yesterday when he appeared before the House to respond to questions from the Members of Parliament.

He said Barinya, Tubzia, Norilo-Abi, Kparivaka, Da-Azio, Nangua, Kalboyiri and Bamtambara communities in the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency were not part of any of the Ministry's ongoing electrification programme, adding that engineering surveys had been carried out in some of these communities in the Nalerigu District of the North East Region as part of the Ministry's Last Mile Electrification Survey for consideration for connection to the National Electricity Grid

He said the remaining two communities, namely, Kalboyiri and Bantambara had been noted and would be considered for connection to the grid in subsequent phases when funds were available.

With regard to Wulensi Constituency, the Minister said Sakpe, Gunguni, Kapugu, Bangdiyili and Asarfoche communities were part of the Ministry's ongoing Self Help Electrification Programme (SHEP-5) Rural Electrification Project in the Nanumba South District.

The Minister said the delays in the execution of the project were as a result of shortage of some key materials, adding that the Ministry was expecting deliveries of some materials saying,"the Ministry of Energy expects to complete the installation works by First Quarter of 2023."